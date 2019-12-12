Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

KRAIBURG TPE Launches TPE Compounds for White Goods Manufacturing

KRAIBURG TPE has announced the launch of a range of high-quality custom engineered THERMOLAST® K CS, AD/PA/CS and AD1/CS series TPE compounds for sealing white goods. The series, which comes in natural and black colors, allow easy custom coloring options.

Multiple Adhesion Benefits for Different Series

Each series demonstrates exceptional processing and adhesion behavior. The CS series has good adhesion to PP and the AD/PA/CS series exhibit superb adhesion with PA, respectively. While the AD1/CS series has excellent adhesion to polar thermoplastics such as ABS, PC and PC/ABS.

Offering performance edge over flexible PVCs, the series features rubber-like elasticity but without the design and processing limitation of rubber, thus making them suitable for:

  • Washing machines tube sealing & door gasket
  • Vacuum cleaner filter system sealing
  • Casing liners & inner sealing
  • Dishwasher sealing
  • Hose connectors
  • Inner gaskets of white goods

Various Material Benefits and Applications

The specialized series possess material benefits, including resistance to household chemicals and UV, as well as high heat resistance of up to 100 ⁰C and compliance with the flammability criteria prescribed in the UL94 HB. For sealing application, the compounds provide excellent compression set properties.

Source: http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com/en/

