Specialty Coating Systems to Exhibit ParyFree at CES

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS) is pleased to announce plans to exhibit in South Hall 4, Booth #36261 at CES, Jan. 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Within this forum, SCS will exhibit its Parylene conformal coatings, including its newest halogen-free variant — ParyFree®.

For more than 45 years, numerous components, including circuit boards, sensors, MEMS, LEDs, elastomeric components, etc., have benefited from the chemical, moisture and dielectric barrier protection offered by Parylene conformal coatings. ParyFree conformal coating offers manufacturers the same host of beneficial properties, including biocompatibility, they have come to expect from the Parylene family but with improved barrier properties over traditional halogen-free variants.

ParyFree-coated electronics have been tested and meet the requirements of IPX7 and IPX8, demonstrating protection from harmful effects due to the ingress of water. The coatings are well suited to protect a wide array of consumer electronics, including wireless headphones, smartphones, watches and other wearables, to name a few.

SCS is a leader in Parylene coating services and technologies with ample experience providing mass production to manufacturers. The company maintains coating facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Source: https://www.scscoatings.com/