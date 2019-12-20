CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, announces the RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve, ideal for optimizing equipment efficiency and simplifying blowdown operations. The bottom blowdown valve features a unique angle design that offers quick and problem-free clearing particulate and dissolved solids from the bottoms of steam and hot water boilers. Additional controls promote trouble-free operation over a longer lifetime.

The RTK blowdown valve’s seat design enhances valve life with hardened trim and an anti-flashing seat that protects the valve body from cavitation and flashing effects. The angle design manages and reduces pressure in a single stage configuration for PN 63 / DN 20 to PN 160 / DN 50 applications. This means there is no need for frequent replacement or valve rebuilding during routine maintenance.

Two styles of quick-open angle blowdown valves are available for high pressure conditions – pneumatic-powered or manual actuation. Both reduce needless water or steam loss with a quick-open feature to fully expel waste materials. Available end connections include a flanged version and a butt weld.

RTK blowdown valves offer additional controls, including special hardened valve trim material that reduces leakage. A stuffing box and high external tightness from high-grade grooved metal gaskets translates into less maintenance, while the valve’s special guided cone head construction results in less vibration. A reduced area cross-section of bonnet zone means there will be fewer pressure shocks.

