Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, announces the RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve, ideal for optimizing equipment efficiency and simplifying blowdown operations. The bottom blowdown valve features a unique angle design that offers quick and problem-free clearing particulate and dissolved solids from the bottoms of steam and hot water boilers. Additional controls promote trouble-free operation over a longer lifetime.

ImageForNews_52770_15768230039701235.png

Related Stories

The RTK blowdown valve’s seat design enhances valve life with hardened trim and an anti-flashing seat that protects the valve body from cavitation and flashing effects. The angle design manages and reduces pressure in a single stage configuration for PN 63 / DN 20 to PN 160 / DN 50 applications. This means there is no need for frequent replacement or valve rebuilding during routine maintenance.

Two styles of quick-open angle blowdown valves are available for high pressure conditions – pneumatic-powered or manual actuation. Both reduce needless water or steam loss with a quick-open feature to fully expel waste materials. Available end connections include a flanged version and a butt weld.

RTK blowdown valves offer additional controls, including special hardened valve trim material that reduces leakage. A stuffing box and high external tightness from high-grade grooved metal gaskets translates into less maintenance, while the valve’s special guided cone head construction results in less vibration. A reduced area cross-section of bonnet zone means there will be fewer pressure shocks.

Source: http://www.circor.com/ 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Circor International, Inc. (2019, December 20). CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve. AZoM. Retrieved on December 20, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52770.

  • MLA

    Circor International, Inc. "CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve". AZoM. 20 December 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52770>.

  • Chicago

    Circor International, Inc. "CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52770. (accessed December 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Circor International, Inc. 2019. CIRCOR Announces RTK® Bottom Blowdown Valve. AZoM, viewed 20 December 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52770.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »