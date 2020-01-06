Posted in | Clean Technology

KYZEN to Launch the New Solution for Cleaning Stencils at APEX

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, is pleased to announce that it will introduce a brand new, next-generation stencil cleaner at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb. 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. KYZEN® E5631 will be introduced for the first time in Booth #1637.

KYZEN E5631 is a cost-effective solution formulated to clean flux and uncured adhesives from stencils and misprints. Designed to be a total stencil cleaning solution, E5631 is diluted and used in all stencil cleaning processes including spray-in-air and ultrasonic processes as well as in the printer as an understencil wipe solution.

E5631 provides superior and exceptional cleaning of ALL widely used assembly materials. It rinses easily and completely thus reducing typical dry time. Additionally, E5631 was formulated to operate at low concentrations (<25 percent) while remaining a top performing product.

Source: http://www.kyzen.com

