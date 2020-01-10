Physical testing in the eMobility industry

In an interview with Automotive Engineering at last October’s testXpo, ZwickRoell’s CEO, Jan-Stefan Roell, discusses the importance of physical testing for the future of electrified mobility. The family-owned company, with over 160 years of materials testing experience, is experiencing a growing demand for customized test equipment as the automotive industry discovers what tests are needed for new concepts. However, once a new concept becomes the norm, standardizing equipment becomes easier. Read the full interview here.

ZwickRoell’s CEO, Jan-Stefan Roell.Image Credit: ZwickRoell

testXpo – International Forum for Materials Testing will take place October 12-15, 2020, at ZwickRoell headquarters in Ulm. Together with 25 co-exhibitors, the ZwickRoell Group will present the latest trends and solutions in quality assurance and materials testing over an exhibition area of over 2,500 m². The exhibited products range from static testing machines, fatigue testing machines, hardness testers, and pendulum impact testers to melt flow indexers. Special exhibit areas are dedicated to extensometers and testing software. For more information, contact [email protected]

ZwickRoell’s annual testXpo -- International Forum for Materials Testing in Ulm, Germany, featured the all-electric e.Go Life car from start-up e.GO Mobile AG.Image Credit: ZwickRoell