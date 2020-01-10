Posted in | Materials Testing

Physical testing in the eMobility industry

In an interview with Automotive Engineering at last October’s testXpo, ZwickRoell’s CEO, Jan-Stefan Roell, discusses the importance of physical testing for the future of electrified mobility. The family-owned company, with over 160 years of materials testing experience, is experiencing a growing demand for customized test equipment as the automotive industry discovers what tests are needed for new concepts. However, once a new concept becomes the norm, standardizing equipment becomes easier. Read the full interview here.

ImageForNews_52823_15786750134018635.png

ZwickRoell’s CEO, Jan-Stefan Roell.Image Credit: ZwickRoell

testXpo – International Forum for Materials Testing will take place October 12-15, 2020, at ZwickRoell headquarters in Ulm. Together with 25 co-exhibitors, the ZwickRoell Group will present the latest trends and solutions in quality assurance and materials testing over an exhibition area of over 2,500 m². The exhibited products range from static testing machines, fatigue testing machines, hardness testers, and pendulum impact testers to melt flow indexers. Special exhibit areas are dedicated to extensometers and testing software. For more information, contact [email protected]

ZwickRoell’s annual testXpo -- International Forum for Materials Testing in Ulm, Germany, featured the all-electric e.Go Life car from start-up e.GO Mobile AG.Image Credit: ZwickRoell

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ZwickRoell. (2020, January 10). Physical testing in the eMobility industry. AZoM. Retrieved on January 13, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52823.

  • MLA

    ZwickRoell. "Physical testing in the eMobility industry". AZoM. 13 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52823>.

  • Chicago

    ZwickRoell. "Physical testing in the eMobility industry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52823. (accessed January 13, 2020).

  • Harvard

    ZwickRoell. 2020. Physical testing in the eMobility industry. AZoM, viewed 13 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52823.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

More Content from ZwickRoell

See all content from ZwickRoell