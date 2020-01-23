Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX

Indium Corporation will feature its metal thermal interface materials (TIMs) for burn-in and test at TestConX, March 1-4 in Mesa, Arizona, USA.

Indium Corporation’s wide portfolio of metal-based TIMs offers proven solutions for a wide variety of applications and process challenges:

Challenge: thermal conductivity. Heat dissipation is key to maintaining the longevity and reliability of devices. A pure indium Heat-Spring ® offers uniform thermal resistance with minimized surface resistance and increased heat flow.

offers uniform thermal resistance with minimized surface resistance and increased heat flow. Challenge: handling and multiple insertions. HSMF-OS is a compressible TIM with adhesive properties on just one side for easy hand placement. Its high tensile strength (approximately 90 MPA) with a soft, compliant polymer backing provides a configuration with “designed in” insertion survivability.

Challenge: pump-out. Because Indium Corporation’s products are made of metal, they won’t pump-out, even under power cycling.

To learn more about Indium Corporation’s metal thermal interface materials for burn-in and test, visit www.indium.com/TIMs.

Source: www.indium.com