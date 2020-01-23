Posted in | New Product

Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX

Indium Corporation will feature its metal thermal interface materials (TIMs) for burn-in and test at TestConX, March 1-4 in Mesa, Arizona, USA.

 

Related Stories

 

Indium Corporation’s wide portfolio of metal-based TIMs offers proven solutions for a wide variety of applications and process challenges:

 

  • Challenge: thermal conductivity. Heat dissipation is key to maintaining the longevity and reliability of devices. A pure indium Heat-Spring® offers uniform thermal resistance with minimized surface resistance and increased heat flow.
  • Challenge: handling and multiple insertions. HSMF-OS is a compressible TIM with adhesive properties on just one side for easy hand placement. Its high tensile strength (approximately 90 MPA) with a soft, compliant polymer backing provides a configuration with “designed in” insertion survivability.
  • Challenge: pump-out. Because Indium Corporation’s products are made of metal, they won’t pump-out, even under power cycling.

 

To learn more about Indium Corporation’s metal thermal interface materials for burn-in and test, visit www.indium.com/TIMs.

 

Source: www.indium.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Indium Corporation. (2020, January 23). Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX. AZoM. Retrieved on January 24, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52858.

  • MLA

    Indium Corporation. "Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX". AZoM. 24 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52858>.

  • Chicago

    Indium Corporation. "Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52858. (accessed January 24, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Indium Corporation. 2020. Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials for Burn-In and Test at TestConX. AZoM, viewed 24 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52858.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »