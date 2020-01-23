Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

NewAge® Industries Introduces Phthalate-Free Clearflo® 70 Tubing

New from plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is Clearflo 70 PVC tubing, a phthalate-free product. Clearflo 70 was developed in response to customers’ interest in fluid transfer products that do not contain leachable phthalates such as DEHP (Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate) or BPA (bisphenol A). Some studies indicate that phthalates – chemicals used to make certain plastic materials more flexible and easier to process – may have a negative health impact.

 

“Our customers want to use the safest possible tubing in their processes,” stated Gregg Donovan, Product Marketing Manager. “Removing the threat of a potential health hazard on our end removes the worry from our customers and lets them focus on their products.”

 

In addition to being phthalate-free, features of Clearflo 70 tubing include:

 

  • The finished tubing meets USP Class VI requirements
  • Made from non-toxic ingredients conforming to FDA standards
  • NSF-51 (National Sanitation Foundation) listed for use with food equipment materials
  • Glass-like clarity lets users view fluid flow
  • Smooth surfaces for outstanding flow
  • Flexibility with light weight and abrasion resistance
  • Handles a variety of chemicals, gases and liquids

NewAge stocks Clearflo 70 in fifty sizes ranging from 1/16” through 2” I.D.; larger sizes are available. The company also offers braid reinforced PVC hose for higher pressure usage, as well as fitting and clamps for attachment.

 

Source: http://www.newageindustries.com/

