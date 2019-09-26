New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor® by NewAge® Industries

The BrewSavor line of products from tubing and hose manufacturer NewAge Industries now includes kink resistant, stainless steel wire reinforced hose. It joins BrewSavor’s crush resistant monofilament reinforced hose as another option for the demanding fluid flow applications in craft breweries and other food and beverage facilities. This choice of hose allows brewers to select the best product for their particular environment.

The kink resistant hose has years of proven success in beer and wine applications through its availability with NewAge’s Food & Beverage product line. Its inclusion in the BrewSavor line of products makes it readily available to craft brewers looking for a durable, long lasting hose with a tighter bend radius – it’s ideal for applications where flexibility is key.

Also available from BrewSavor is crush resistant brewery hose, designed to stand up to compression and rebound to its original shape after impact. This hose is well suited to situations where the hose gets stepped on or equipment accidentally runs over it.

Both the kink resistant and crush resistant hoses have pure butyl liners that are easy rinsing and allow repeated cleaning. Durable EPDM rubber covers protect the hoses from conditions such as being dragged across production floors.

BrewSavor boasts extensive knowledge of hose assembly crimping techniques, learned from the critical pharmaceutical industry. The technology results in smooth hose-to-fitting transitions, eliminating voids where beer spoiling bacteria can lurk and grow. It offers one less worry, so brewers can concentrate on more important things like the aroma and taste of their beer. Hoses are supplied preassembled and ready to ship in 10’, 20’, 25’ and 50’ lengths, depending on hose style, with non-stock lengths available on request.

Other kink resistant and crush resistant hose features include:

Ultra smooth, white, chlorobutyl rubber liners for unrestricted flow, plus minimal bacterial entrapment and flavor contamination

Butyl compound used conforms to 3-A Sanitary Standards for #18-03

Hoses meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (file: N267) standards

Free of PVC, phthalates and animal-derived ingredients

General temperature range: -40 °F to 240 °F

Rated for full vacuum (29.9 in./Hg.)

316 Stainless Steel Tri-Clamp ® fittings engineered specifically for butyl hoses

fittings engineered specifically for butyl hoses Made in USA

