Posted in | Clean Technology

DuPont Clean Technologies Launches Wet Scrubbing Plume Suppression Solution – Sennuba™ Technology

DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont), the supplier of world-leading scrubbing and other environmental technologies, has introduced a new, advanced steam plume suppression solution for its MECS® DynaWave® scrubbers in SRU (sulfur recovery units) applications.

Called Sennuba™ plume suppression technology, it employs two heat exchangers and a heat transfer medium to heat stack gas from the wet scrubbers that are used to remove pollutants from flue gases, with steam produced with the heat of the gas at the inlet of those scrubbers. This solution avoids the high operating costs associated with other methods of steam plume control, as it recovers otherwise lost heat from the process to generate the necessary steam to suppress the visible plume. Sennuba™ is designed with a heat transfer medium so there is no chance of leakage of the process gas directly to the stack gas. In this design, there is no forced circulation of the heat transfer medium.

Related Stories

“Our aim was to develop a solution that would offer the refining industry a cost effective, simple to operate and low maintenance plume suppression technology for its SRU scrubbers,” said Yves Herssens, Global Licensing Manager – Scrubbing Technologies, DuPont Clean Technologies. “Sennuba™ offers reliable plume suppression and corrosion control in a scrubbing system that is at minimal risk of plugging.”

For further information on Sennuba™ technology, as well as the MECS® DynaWave® wet scrubbing technology, please visit: http://bit.ly/Sennuba.

Source: https://www.dupont.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DuPont Inc.. (2020, February 04). DuPont Clean Technologies Launches Wet Scrubbing Plume Suppression Solution – Sennuba™ Technology. AZoM. Retrieved on February 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52925.

  • MLA

    DuPont Inc.. "DuPont Clean Technologies Launches Wet Scrubbing Plume Suppression Solution – Sennuba™ Technology". AZoM. 04 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52925>.

  • Chicago

    DuPont Inc.. "DuPont Clean Technologies Launches Wet Scrubbing Plume Suppression Solution – Sennuba™ Technology". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52925. (accessed February 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    DuPont Inc.. 2020. DuPont Clean Technologies Launches Wet Scrubbing Plume Suppression Solution – Sennuba™ Technology. AZoM, viewed 04 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52925.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »