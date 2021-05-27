DuPont and Regina Announce Breakthrough Technology – Optimized for Sustainability

DuPont Mobility & Materials, along with its long-time development partner, Regina, are proud to announce a first-to-market solution for conveyor chain and modular belts based on polymer produced from 100% bio-feedstock from waste (in accordance with ISCC mass balance certification). New DuPont™ Delrin® Renewable Attributed resin provides the same superior mechanical properties as its Delrin® acetal resin predecessor.

Regina historically uses Delrin® as the core thermoplastic material for its eFAST, DK2 and UP product range of chains and modular belts for conveyor applications. Regina will now adopt the new Delrin® Renewable Attributed resin portfolio for such same products. The new material, available worldwide through Regina for the conveyor bottling and glass manufacturing industries, is the ideal solution to scale up the sustainability footprint of production lines and conveyor applications.

“The innovation leadership demonstrated by the collaboration between Regina and DuPont to become the first solution providers in the conveyor industry offering a full high-quality product range specifically developed in line with world-class sustainability standards, is a great achievement,” stated Paolo Garbagnati, CEO, Regina. “The conversion to Delrin® Renewable Attributed resin for standard and dry-running conveyor applications offers the opportunity to our customers to make a significant step toward achieving their sustainability targets. A solution that is good for the planet, good for our customers and good for us.”

Delrin® Renewable Attributed is a good example of delivering on DuPont Sustainability Goals. These goals are helping to shape DuPont’s innovation agenda and practices that include acting on climate, enabling a circular economy, utilizing renewable energy for manufacturing, and many others. Delrin® Renewable Attributed demonstrates a world-class environmental impact profile and lower carbon footprint due to:

Base polymer produced from 100% bio-feedstock from waste in accordance with mass balance principles

Ability to be up to 100% recycled via regrind

Production of polymer using 100% certified renewable electricity

Accreditation through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) mass balance certification system

“Providing great performance for more than 60 years, Delrin® has an excellent reputation for its low wear and friction properties that allow optimal performance over a component’s lifetime,” said Andreas Zoeller, global business manager, Delrin®, DuPont Mobility & Materials. “New Delrin® Renewable Attributed has a superior eco-profile, thus giving our customers and end users a lower carbon footprint while demonstrating the same quality, identical performance, maintained reliability, and the same processing experience as Delrin®. This helps enable rapid adoption and ease of transition.”

