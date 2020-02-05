Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology, will be continuing their webinar series with ‘How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes’ on March 17 at 15:00 (GMT). Granulation is a common unit operation in industries such food and pharmaceutical, yet accurate endpoint detection remains a challenge.

In this webinar, we will examine the contribution that at-line and in-line powder characterisation can make, highlighting the ability to accurately and reliably detect the transition from wet mass to granulate and robustly define endpoint. Quantifying this transition point, with a measure that is independent of scale, accelerates development, aids scale-up and ultimately optimizes production and quality.

Topics will include:

  • The mechanisms and challenges of granulation
  • Analytical technology for monitoring granulation processes
  • Optimising granulation processes
    • Investigating the impact of roller compaction processing variables
    • Comparing the properties of pre-blends with granules produced by fluidised bed granulation
    • Correlating the properties of granules produced by high shear wet granulation with CQAs of the resulting tablets

Please click here to register.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Freeman Technology. (2020, February 05). Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes. AZoM. Retrieved on February 05, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52933.

  • MLA

    Freeman Technology. "Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes". AZoM. 05 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52933>.

  • Chicago

    Freeman Technology. "Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52933. (accessed February 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Freeman Technology. 2020. Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes. AZoM, viewed 05 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52933.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology