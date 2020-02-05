Webinar – How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology, will be continuing their webinar series with ‘How Powder Flow Testing Can Optimize Granulation Processes’ on March 17 at 15:00 (GMT). Granulation is a common unit operation in industries such food and pharmaceutical, yet accurate endpoint detection remains a challenge.

In this webinar, we will examine the contribution that at-line and in-line powder characterisation can make, highlighting the ability to accurately and reliably detect the transition from wet mass to granulate and robustly define endpoint. Quantifying this transition point, with a measure that is independent of scale, accelerates development, aids scale-up and ultimately optimizes production and quality.

Topics will include:

The mechanisms and challenges of granulation

Analytical technology for monitoring granulation processes

Optimising granulation processes Investigating the impact of roller compaction processing variables Comparing the properties of pre-blends with granules produced by fluidised bed granulation Correlating the properties of granules produced by high shear wet granulation with CQAs of the resulting tablets



Please click here to register.