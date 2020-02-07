Specialised Canvas Invest in their Second Zünd Digital Cutter

Specialised Canvas Group, which encompasses businesses trading as Specialised Canvas, Flagmakers and Banner Box, recently installed their second Zund digital cutter, in a move to double production capacity and support the growing demand for their extensive range of products and services.

With over 40 years of experience, Specialised Canvas are a trusted and established supplier of bespoke canvas solutions. The company runs its production from their impressive facilities in Chesterfield, Derbyshire alongside its sister companies Banner Box Print Solutions, who are experts in large format print and Flagmakers, suppliers of premium quality flags and flagpoles.

The Chesterfield based business have been a loyal customer of Zund for many years, and until now they were using their Zund PN Series, installed just over thirteen years ago. Managing Director Paul Noble said, "the business needed to increase productivity to keep up with the increasing demands from our customers and ensure we continue to provide them with an excellent level of service."

Paul continued, "Zund digital cutters are well known in our industry, the build quality, precision and productivity these state-of-the-art cutters offer is outstanding. Furthermore, our existing relationship with Zund through our existing PN Series machine, meant we knew the level of service we would get, a company that would go above and beyond for their customers. Having visited the Zund demonstration facility in St Albans, we were sold on the modularity and productivity the current generation of Zund cutters offered. It’s giving us capacity beyond our necessity and ensures there is further room for growth, which is a very desirable position to be in."

In addition, Specialised Canvas Group are also utilising their increased cutting capacity to offer a material cutting service, designed to help businesses of all different shapes and sizes meet their cutting needs by providing them with a fast, convenient and reliable service. Paul concluded, "the cutting service is certainly proving popular and the G3 Zund Cutter’s ability to cut a wide range of materials up to 3.2 m wide is a major reason for this."

The Zund G3 3XL -3200 Digital Cutter was delivered and installed in late December 2019 and is already up to speed, running 3 shift productions.

Specialised Canvas are the first customer in the UK to have an Over Cutter Camera OCC. The OCC is an intelligent optical system for fully automated digital capture of register marks. The camera is mounted above the centre of the cutter and captures all register marks within the working area of the cutting system in a single image in a matter of seconds. This reduces manual intervention in the production workflow to a minimum and increases productivity. Dean Ashworth, Sales and Marketing Manager, Zund UK

