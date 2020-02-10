Veolia Water Technologies UK Acquires Biochemica Water Ltd

Water technology expert Veolia Water Technologies UK (VWT UK) has acquired water and wastewater treatment specialist Biochemica Water Ltd. The move will see the organisation become one of the UK’s leading end-to-end suppliers to the municipal and industrial sectors - one of the few genuinely able to provide a complete technologies and services solution; covering process water, waste water, drinking water, sewage and sludge treatment , cooling water and hygiene chemicals.

With a strong presence in the industrial and municipal sectors, Biochemica Water’s customer base is fully aligned with VWT UK’s existing services and technologies activities, which span many decades. The acquisition will give VWT UK’s customers access to an enhanced water treatment chemical offering and broader access to a more geographically accessible group of experienced technical and commercial experts.

Related Stories Providing Water Solutions for The Chemical Food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries.

Biochemica Water’s customers will also now benefit from access to VWT UK’s expertise in capital equipment technologies and its wider range of technical services, such as the AQUAVISTA™ digital platform, offering remote monitoring, data trending, document control and high speed reporting - giving customers the ability to optimise their plant performance and identify and resolve problems faster, reducing plant downtime.

Martyn Fisher, CEO at Veolia Water Technologies UK said: “We believe that Biochemica Water’s expertise in water treatment chemicals and its customer services culture is the ideal fit for VWT UK, allowing us to expand our current technologies offering and improve our geographical service to customers. Biochemica’s strong presence in industrial and municipal water markets, and local links with industry and the North-East community in particular, are qualities we intend to preserve We are delighted to welcome the new employees and management team to the Veolia family and we look forward to working with them in building a market leading technical services organisation in water treatment chemicals.”

Tim Robinson, at Biochemica Water Ltd said: “With its extensive portfolio of technologies, unrivalled technical support and digital services capabilities, VWT UK’s acquisition of Biochemica Water will bring huge benefits to our customers - and those in the wider market, who are seeking a partner that can provide a complete technologies and services solution, to meet all their water and wastewater treatment needs.

Dave Ruddy, at Biochemica Water Ltd said “This is also a great deal for our loyal employees, who have enabled us to come so far in such a relatively short period of time. We thank them all for their efforts and commitment to building the Biochemica business. We know that in Veolia, we have found a new, positive environment that will continue to provide sustainable and rewarding employment opportunities going forward.”

Source: https://www.veoliawatertechnologies.co.uk/