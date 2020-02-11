Posted in | Sustainable Technologies

Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program

Xometry, the largest global manufacturing marketplace, announces the launch of a carbon offset program to reduce the environmental impact of its shipped packages.

Xometry is partnering with Dot Neutral, an organization focused on connecting businesses with carbon emission offset initiatives including reforestation, renewable energy, and capturing harmful gases. Each time a package is shipped from Xometry or a Xometry Manufacturing Partner, Xometry works with Dot Neutral to invest in a carbon emission offset initiative.

Related Stories

“Environmental sustainability is very important,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “As an industry leader and innovator, we need to help in the fight to slow climate change. Partnering with Dot Neutral allows Xometry to reduce our carbon footprint and hopefully will inspire other industry leaders and manufacturers to do the same. Xometry’s partner network approach also maximizes the utilization of existing manufacturing facilities. We will continue to find other ways to expand the impact of our efforts.”

Prior to launching the program, Xometry and Dot Neutral used the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator to estimate the impact of the initiative. Over a 3 month period, Xometry’s program will offset 463,000 lbs of carbon which is the energy equivalent of charging 26,031,439 smartphones.

Source: https://www.xometry.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Xometry. (2020, February 11). Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program. AZoM. Retrieved on February 11, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52964.

  • MLA

    Xometry. "Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program". AZoM. 11 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52964>.

  • Chicago

    Xometry. "Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52964. (accessed February 11, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Xometry. 2020. Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program. AZoM, viewed 11 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52964.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »