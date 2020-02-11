Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program

Xometry, the largest global manufacturing marketplace, announces the launch of a carbon offset program to reduce the environmental impact of its shipped packages.

Xometry is partnering with Dot Neutral, an organization focused on connecting businesses with carbon emission offset initiatives including reforestation, renewable energy, and capturing harmful gases. Each time a package is shipped from Xometry or a Xometry Manufacturing Partner, Xometry works with Dot Neutral to invest in a carbon emission offset initiative.

“Environmental sustainability is very important,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “As an industry leader and innovator, we need to help in the fight to slow climate change. Partnering with Dot Neutral allows Xometry to reduce our carbon footprint and hopefully will inspire other industry leaders and manufacturers to do the same. Xometry’s partner network approach also maximizes the utilization of existing manufacturing facilities. We will continue to find other ways to expand the impact of our efforts.”

Prior to launching the program, Xometry and Dot Neutral used the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator to estimate the impact of the initiative. Over a 3 month period, Xometry’s program will offset 463,000 lbs of carbon which is the energy equivalent of charging 26,031,439 smartphones.

