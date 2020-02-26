Comprehensive Characterisation by Field-Flow Fractionation

At this year’s Analytica exhibition, Postnova Analytics will present its unmatched line-up of high-performance field-flow fractionation instruments, detectors and ground breaking applications data.

At the Messe München Conference Centre / Stand A1.322, visitors will be able to see live demonstrations of new NovaAnalysis software, the pioneering EAF2000 Electrical Asymmetrical Field-Flow Fractionation system and meet the Postnova Analytics team.

At the event, Dr Gerhard Heinzmann will give a presentation entitled 'The Technology of Field-Flow Fractionation (FFF)'. In this new talk - different kinds of FFF-techniques will be discussed in the context of benefits they offer in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, polymers, nanotechnology and environmental analysis. In addition, Dr Heinzmann will cover the coupling of FFF with a variety of different detectors including Multi-Angle Light Scattering (MALS), Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Raman Microscopy and Inductively Coupled Plasma/Mass Spectrometry (ICP/MS).

The Postnova Analytics team will also present a series of new applications data by means of poster displays on topics including 'Hyphenation of FFF and ICP/MS overcomes the limitations of ICP/MS' and 'Electrical Asymmetrical Field-Flow Fractionation for the analysis of size distribution, aspect ratio and surface charge of cellulose nanocrystals'.



