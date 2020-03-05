A Machine Show at FEIPLAR COMPOSITES & FEIPUR 2020 - 30 Hours of Equipment, Accessories and Software Content

This event will have, as a differential, expressive participation of equipment, accessories and softwares suppliers, who will show new technologies, productive process improvement and quality control techniques.

From 8th to 10th September 2020, at São Paulo Expo, it will be held the eleventh edition of FEIPLAR COMPOSITES & FEIPUR – Exhibition and Congress on Composites, Polyurethane and Thermoplastic Composites, which will count on with about 300 exhibitors, from more than 30 countries. One of the major highlights is the fact it will happen simultaneously to other events such as SAE Brazil, AMTS – Automotive Manufacturing Technology Show and ExpoAlumínio.

“These simultaneous trade shows will bring an important complementary audience to FEIPLAR COMPOSITES & FEIPUR 2020 and, for sure, they will be the beginning of a new phase for this event”, said Simone Martins Souza, ArtSim Group director. Simone informs that several actions will be performed so that the event can have improved content in relation to equipment, accessories and softwares. It is already scheduled:

Equipment, accessories and softwares (with a composites session and a polyurethane session): this 5-hour seminar, on 9 th September morning, will count on with 9 technologies, aiming to show the newest techniques for parts manufacturing

Training courses and Technical Demos: during the whole day, live or video training courses and presentations will promote the best solutions on productive process. It is scheduled 25-hour content during the 3 days of the show.

Visitor Guide: a special guide will indicate the booths, lectures and training courses which address equipment, accessories and softwares in the show, and it will be forwarded to the invitation mailings of all the simultaneous trade shows. This guide´s objective is to show, to the visitor and attendee, the extensive content about equipment offered in the event and assure all visitors know the exhibited technologies.

