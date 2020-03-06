Posted in | Materials Analysis

Neolitics Showcases Breakthrough Self-Calibrating Near Infra-Red Spectrometer (NIRS) Analyzer at PittCon 2020

Neolitics, an innovator in analytical technology for smart factories, is showcasing a revolutionary new Near Infra-Red Spectrometer (NIRS) Analyzer called DNIRA™ at PittCon in booth 2049.  DNIRA, which stands for Distributable Near-Infrared Analyzer is an unprecedented process visualization solution for manufacturers that is truly self-calibrating, easily cloned and installed, and impervious to environmental conditions.

DNIRA™ Distributable Near-Infrared Analyzer

“DNIRA resolves the biggest impediments limiting the wide-scale deployment of in-line real-time NIRS in a manufacturing environment,” said Sean Christian, CTO at Neolitics. “By providing true automated correction of calibration drift and the ability to be easily cloned, DNIRA allows for rapid calibration transfer to facilitate distributed monitoring and scaling of the client’s application, which increases uptime and lowers overall costs.”

Incorporating the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, DNIRA combines the compact, robust design of a portable analyzer with the performance and accuracy of a precision laboratory instrument. This new solution makes use of programmable optics (i.e., adaptive optics) to eliminate calibration drift and allow for the cloning of multiple analyzers enabling DNIRA to be cost-effectively deployed throughout a facility with unprecedented ease within the most demanding manufacturing environments.

DNIRA key features include: patented drift correction technology to maintain precise calibrations in a diverse manufacturing environment; fast and easy cloning for hot-swappable replacement and/or scalability; and a rugged outer shell that eliminates the need and expense for large and expensive protective housings. Installation can be typically accomplished in under 30 minutes in existing process ports, further reducing cost of ownership. Additionally, DNIRA helps ensure compliance with standards in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.  

“DNIRA delivers fast ROI and significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) than conventional NIRS products,” continued Christian. “Field testing with major manufacturers has been incredible, and we are already experiencing tremendous interest from leading pharmaceutical, food and beverage and petrochemical manufacturers.”

