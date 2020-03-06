SEHO to Present New Solutions for Wave Soldering Processes

SEHO North America, Inc., a worldwide leading supplier of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, will exhibit at the SMTA Intermountain Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place March 10, 2020 at the Boise State University in Idaho. The company will discuss the latest innovations for cost-efficient high-mix wave soldering.

New pulsar emitters allow remarkably higher flexibility in the preheat area. Configuring emitters individually instead of using entire segments helps to realize the shortest assembly distances, thus there is virtually no wait time required between assemblies with different heat energy demands. This new preheating concept allows for the cost-efficient manufacture of large series as well as a batch size of one.

SEHO’s new automatic nozzle height adjustment provides higher flexibility in the soldering area of wave solder systems, particularly if a large number of different variants are to be manufactured. The height of each solder nozzle can be adjusted via the software, which allows creating the optimal product-specific distance between the circuit board and solder nozzle. This new function thus provides independence from the workpiece carrier or assembly design, a remarkably larger process window and maximum flexibility.

Consistent height of the solder wave is crucial for wave soldering processes. SEHO now presents the first automatic wave height measurement, built into the soldering section of the MWS 2300. This feature is based on a contact measurement that produces reliable results and processes for laminar as well as turbulent solder waves. Based on the measuring results, the wave height is automatically regulated within adjustable tolerances. The system thereby ensures the same height across the entire wave width at any time. The complete logging of all measured values and parameters also provides a proof of quality of the manufactured products.

Source: https://www.seho.de/en/