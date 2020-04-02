Posted in | Materials Processing

Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies

SEHO’s GoReflow-plus convection reflow soldering system represents the ideal solution for SMT productions with medium-sized volumes that attach great priority to high solder joint quality, cost-efficiency and high flexibility. The system convinces with its well-engineered concept, excellent soldering results and unbeatable price-performance-ratio.

 

Related Stories

 

Eight heating zones and an active heated area of 2980 mm provide maximum flexibility in temperature profiling. The GoReflow-plus is designed for soldering in ambient atmospheres and can be operated with local nitrogen inertion in the peak area, depending on the application.

 

A high volume of circulated process gas, that is generated with axial fans, and specially designed slot nozzles ensure a very homogeneous heat distribution over the entire transport width at simultaneously moderate gas velocities. Thus, a very good heat transfer rate is realized, allowing the set temperatures of the oven at a low level.

 

The programmable fan revolution speed ensures even more flexibility, resulting in perfect solder joint quality.

 

The GoReflow-plus is equipped with a 3-stage cooling area to cool the assemblies after the reflow process.

 

A flux management system (process gas cleaning) with stainless steel filter is integrated in the peak and cooling area. Residues are collected in a PE bottle and therefore easy to dispose. This system guarantees low maintenance requirements and high machine availability.

 

Of course, the GoReflow-plus can be integrated into a fully automated production line. The up-to-date control concept with industry PC and the option to connect to different interfaces, such as IPC-Hermes-9852 or CFX, make the GoReflow-plus ready for future applications.

 

Source: https://www.seho.de/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    SEHO Systems GmbH. (2020, April 02). Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies. AZoM. Retrieved on April 02, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53160.

  • MLA

    SEHO Systems GmbH. "Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies". AZoM. 02 April 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53160>.

  • Chicago

    SEHO Systems GmbH. "Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53160. (accessed April 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    SEHO Systems GmbH. 2020. Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies. AZoM, viewed 02 April 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53160.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »