Higher Productivity for Manufacturing of SMD Assemblies

SEHO’s GoReflow-plus convection reflow soldering system represents the ideal solution for SMT productions with medium-sized volumes that attach great priority to high solder joint quality, cost-efficiency and high flexibility. The system convinces with its well-engineered concept, excellent soldering results and unbeatable price-performance-ratio.

Eight heating zones and an active heated area of 2980 mm provide maximum flexibility in temperature profiling. The GoReflow-plus is designed for soldering in ambient atmospheres and can be operated with local nitrogen inertion in the peak area, depending on the application.

A high volume of circulated process gas, that is generated with axial fans, and specially designed slot nozzles ensure a very homogeneous heat distribution over the entire transport width at simultaneously moderate gas velocities. Thus, a very good heat transfer rate is realized, allowing the set temperatures of the oven at a low level.

The programmable fan revolution speed ensures even more flexibility, resulting in perfect solder joint quality.

The GoReflow-plus is equipped with a 3-stage cooling area to cool the assemblies after the reflow process.

A flux management system (process gas cleaning) with stainless steel filter is integrated in the peak and cooling area. Residues are collected in a PE bottle and therefore easy to dispose. This system guarantees low maintenance requirements and high machine availability.

Of course, the GoReflow-plus can be integrated into a fully automated production line. The up-to-date control concept with industry PC and the option to connect to different interfaces, such as IPC-Hermes-9852 or CFX, make the GoReflow-plus ready for future applications.

