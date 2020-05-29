New Mini-Wave Solder Nozzle Optimizes the Selective Soldering Process

SEHO Systems GmbH, a worldwide leading manufacturer of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, has registered the patent for a new mini-wave solder nozzle that remarkably improves the selective soldering process in many ways. The patented LongLife solder nozzle is compatible with both SEHO selective soldering systems and different brands.

SEHO’s LongLife solder nozzle is manufactured in a special process without damaging the cubic metal matrix. Contrary to the manufacturing process of a conventional cut surface, this new process does not change the arrangement of atoms at the surface of the nozzle material. Additionally, the mini-wave solder nozzle is coated with a special gold alloy. This combination gives the new solder nozzle some outstanding characteristics.

A particular benefit of the LongLife solder nozzle is its lifetime. Its lifetime is more than three times longer than that of conventional solder nozzles under the same conditions. Therefore, the annual savings potential is remarkable.

Maintenance requirements for the new nozzle are remarkably reduced. The LongLife solder nozzle does not need to be cleaned or re-activated throughout a complete production shift. In addition, there is no activation needed prior to production start: Simply insert the nozzle, turn on the pump and start production. The LongLife nozzle is ready to solder within a few seconds. The advantages are obvious: The LongLife solder nozzle ensures a remarkably increased machine availability since production does not need to be interrupted for manual cleaning or re-activation of the nozzle. Additionally, the costs for typical consumables and chemical activation materials are reduced.

The LongLife solder nozzle also provides benefits from the process-specific point of view. The consistent nozzle wall allows an improved heat energy transfer to the solder joint and the wave height is constantly kept stable, ensuring higher overall process stability. Moreover, the LongLife solder nozzle improves soldering quality. In the case of poorly activated solder nozzles, the nozzle center may shift resulting in solder bridges or washed away SMD components. The LongLife solder nozzle, however, permanently features perfect activation. Therefore, soldering defect rates are remarkably reduced as these failures are a thing of the past.

Also, the ecological footprint of the new solder nozzle speaks for itself. The LongLife nozzle is particularly resource-conserving, compared to conventional solder nozzles. Materials usage is remarkably lower, and due to reduced wear and elimination of chemical activation materials, oxides and dross are reduced as well.

In combination with the ultrasonic solder nozzle cleaner from SEHO, another very special advantage arises: Maintenance staff members and the environment are protected as solvents, chemical activation materials and acids are eliminated from the process.

