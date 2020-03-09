Posted in | Business | New Product

Metso Launches a New, NW Rapid Range Tailored for the North American Market at CONEXPO/CONAGG 2020

Metso is extending the NW RapidTM series of transportable wheel-mounted crushing plants with a range developed specially to accommodate road transportation in North America.

NW120™ Rapid portable jaw crusher is a wheel-mounted jaw crushing plant made for reducing hard and soft rock, as well as recycled materials. Image Credit: Metso

The first models of the range are the NW120™ Rapid portable jaw crushing unit and NW1213TM Rapid portable impact crushing unit, which have been re-designed to permit their transportation in most states of the North American market.

“Traditionally, it has been very common in North America to put crushers on wheels. We developed the North America specific models to meet our customers’ requirements: Road regulations are getting tighter and they are looking for more complete solutions from one supplier”, says Julius Mäkelä, Director of Portable and Modular Solutions at Metso and adds, “We are pleased to tell our customers that the first NW1213 Rapid impact crusher is being delivered to the USA and a set of NW120 units are being prepared for delivery as we speak”.

Source: https://www.metso.com/

