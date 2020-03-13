Luxinar Goes Back to School to Support British Science Week and STEM

Luxinar, the laser technology company, visited Mountbatten Primary School, Hull, UK, as part of British Science Week and to support the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) activities.

Louise May, Applications Engineer at Luxinar, spoke to a class of Year 6 pupils at Mountbatten Primary about the lasers that Luxinar manufactures and some of the industries, such as food and drink packaging and electronics, where the company’s lasers are sold. Louise also spoke about her career path into the laser industry and a typical day at work for her, including laboratory testing of sample materials from companies around the world using Luxinar’s range of lasers.

The 10 and 11-year-olds also watched a video showing how many everyday products are made with a laser, before getting hands-on with some laser-based interactive games.

It’s great for our Year 6 pupils to meet people working in science and engineering jobs. This supports both the STEM side of our curriculum and school activities such as our recently formed science club. Danielle Jeynes, Mountbatten Primary

For more details on British Science Week (6-15 March) and STEM, see https://www.britishscienceweek.org and https://www.stem.org.uk.