ZwickRoell to Present Free Webinar on Metal Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing/3D printing is revolutionizing the way manufacturing is done today. Yet, there are misconceptions and questions around the best methods for testing AM parts. Join us for this webinar—hosted by experts from EWI and ZwickRoell—to learn more about this rapidly evolving field and ask your questions.

Mar 26, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

In this webinar, attendees will learn about:

Core metal AM technologies

Key opportunities for AM

Testing of AM materials

Presenters:

Ajay Krishnan, Applications Engineer - Additive Manufacturing, EWI

Michael Goehring, Industry Manager – ZwickRoell North America

Ajay is an applications engineer at EWI, specializing in metal additive manufacturing (AM) research and process development. He works with customers to identify the appropriate AM technology for their application and helps them develop their processes, from specifying the feedstock material all the way through print validation. He has a professional background in production AM and holds a master’s degree in materials engineering from Cornell University.

Michael Goehring brings over 30 years of experience in the materials testing field. He has held various roles assisting customer to meet their testing needs in all industries. Michael assists and guides customers as they move from traditional manufacturing methods to additive manufacturing/3D printed parts. Michael looks forward to consulting with customers to identify the most suitable testing for the application of the end-use product and its historical counterpart.

Source: http://www.zwickusa.com