trinamiX Launches Mobile Near Infrared Spectroscopy Solution

trinamiX GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF SE, today announced the launch of a mobile near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solution. Spectroscopy is a well-proven analysis method that trinamiX now makes affordable and accessible beyond factory and laboratory applications. trinamiX offers all the needed competences in a single, handheld device: mobile and robust hardware, precise data and material analytics and excellent molecular and chemical expertise.

Informed and healthy life decisions are ones that everyone tries to make, but sometimes the visible information presented to the eyes is just not enough. trinamiX helps to improve on-the-spot decision-making through its new mobile NIR spectroscopy solutions. NIR spectroscopy will now be affordable and accessible beyond factory and laboratory applications.

trinamiX has developed a powerful and proprietary measurement device, including an in-house produced infrared semiconductor, to quickly and accurately analyze the molecular structure of different materials in a wavelength range up to 2,5 μm. trinamiX IR semiconductors are very small and have a high detectivity, and as such enable the creation of a powerful, miniaturized NIR spectrometer: a ‘lab in your pocket’.

Powerful Combination of Sensor, Data Analytics and Molecular Expertise

trinamiX offers all the needed competences in a single, handheld device: mobile and robust hardware, precise data and material analytics and excellent molecular and chemical expertise –thanks to being a subsidiary of BASF.

Applications range from agriculture to food and beverage testing as well as chemical and industrial processes. Inbound control, quality checks, on-the-field analytics, material sorting and identification are amongst the use cases that trinamiX can support. The trinamiX production capabilities are designed for high-volume production runs all the way up to consumer electronics-level supply demands.

Meet trinamiX at the Virtual Lab Show from March 31 to April 3, 2020

Learn more about trinamiX mobile NIR spectroscopy solutions and meet trinamiX virtually at https://www.virtual-lab.show/ from March 31 – April 3, 2020 (only in German) and at any time at www.trinamiXsensing.com. A short explanation of the technology is available as a video: