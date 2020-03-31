Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation

GROB Systems Announces Linear Pallet Storage System for Numerous Machine Types

GROB Systems, a global leader in the development of manufacturing systems and machine tools, announces its newly developed linear pallet storage system (PSS-L) – a highly automated, flexible manufacturing line that complements a wide variety of part types.

The PSS-L is ideally suited as a modular system for individual machines or for interlinking the same machining systems. With it, up to five machine tools – including the G550a, G552 and G552T – can be connected to a pallet storage racking with a maximum of 87 pallet positions. The PSS-L can also operate “locked out” of a system, as an independent machine.

Additionally, with the PSS-L, a significant increase in machine utilization and economic production can be achieved, and a longer unmanned production period is made possible. Other advantages include a high storage density with a small footprint, a cost-conscious acquisition investment, as well as the excellent visibility into the workspace and the pallet storage locations.

The PSS-L is equipped with a linear traveling pallet changer system with a pallet gripper to transport the materials between setting stations, work-piece deposits and machines. No cable track is used and the pallets are staged close to the machine to prevent long exchange times.

The system also comes with production control software, so that users have a simple, intuitive organization of pallets and parts with associated process steps. Customers can have autonomous part and pallet control while considering resources, along with monitoring and verification of tool resources for all scheduled orders.

Source: https://www.grobgroup.com/en/

