Freeman Technology is pleased to announce the release of "Applications of the FT4 Powder Rheometer® for Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)".

DPIs are used to deliver a controlled dose of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the deep lung. An excipient, for example lactose, typically carries the fine particles of the API from the device before being stripped away as the API continues to the lungs. The coarser excipient is usually trapped in the throat and subsequently swallowed. However, the properties of the excipient will significantly influence performance, from the initial filling through to dosing and drug delivery.

Identifying the properties of a powder or blend associated with optimised performance allows compatible formulations to be developed, without the significant financial and time implications associated with running samples through the process.

The FT4 Powder Rheometer is a universal powder tester that provides automated, reliable and comprehensive measurement of bulk material characteristics. This information can be correlated with experience to improve processing efficiency and aid quality control. Specialising in the measurement of dynamic flow properties, the FT4 also incorporates a shear cell, and the ability to measure bulk properties such as density, compressibility and permeability, enabling comprehensive characterisation of a powder in a process relevant context.

Click here to download.