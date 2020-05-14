Posted in | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

Tricon Wear Solutions™ Introduces Tri-Tuff™ Wear Liners

Tricon Wear Solutions™ has introduced its new Tri-Tuff™ wear liners that combine abrasion, compression and impact resistance for demanding wear applications. The combination of strength, hardness and toughness results from a proprietary processing and patent pending alloys along with proper heat treating to seal in the final performance properties. The high-grade steel alloy allows users the choice of reducing weight with thinner liner packages or increasing wear life with the use of the same or greater liner thicknesses.

Tri-Tuff liners are available for any model crusher, infeed/outfeed and conveyor/bin system. Available to 3” thick, they are customizable to any size or shape. These liners are 100% Made in the USA.

Since 1968 Tricon Wear Solutions has been a leading supplier of custom fabrications and processing of proprietary abrasion-resistant plate materials and specialty steels.  From pulp and paper mills to foundry, mining and power markets, among others, Tricon brings a wide variety of wear solutions.

Source: https://www.triconwearsolutions.com/

