Online COMSOL Conference 2020 North America Announced for October 7-8

COMSOL is pleased to announce the COMSOL Conference 2020 North America, to be held on October 7–8, 2020. The annual COMSOL Conference, a meeting focusing on advancing skills and furthering collaboration among engineers and scientists in the area of multiphysics simulation, will for the first time run online. Participants, from the comfort of their own workstations, will be able to experience event highlights, including:

Invited speakers from industry and academia sharing their experiences using multiphysics modeling and simulation apps

COMSOL keynotes featuring news and software product announcements

User presentations showcasing research achievements and innovative design projects

Panel discussions on simulation apps, heat transfer modeling, and electromagnetics simulation

Tech Cafés - interactive sessions where software developers and technical product managers take modeling questions directly form COMSOL users

Minicourses offering learning opportunities for any level of simulation expertise, from introductory to advanced

Virtual exhibition and poster session

"With recent travel restrictions and social distancing in mind, moving the conference online this year is clearly the best option," says Lauren Sansone, marketing and events director at COMSOL, Inc. She adds, "The COMSOL Conference North America will be easy to join online, without travel time or time away from home. We believe that the online conference will be attractive to many, as it will also be easier to fit with a busy schedule and other obligations. As we will miss out on in-person meetings, we will be placing extra emphasis on providing interactive, small group sessions, and one-on-one discussions. An added benefit is that we will also have access to COMSOL's global pool of engineers, as it will be equally easy for them to join the conversations, from anywhere."

For event details and registration, please visit: COMSOL Conference 2020 North America

Abstract Submission for Posters and Papers

The Program Committee for the COMSOL Conference 2020 North America is now inviting abstract submissions for posters and papers on simulation work and applications from users of COMSOL Multiphysics® to present at the conference.

The papers and posters accepted for presentation will later be shared with the community through the open-access Technical Papers and Presentations database Technical Papers and Presentations database, with a global reach.

The abstract submission deadlines for the COMSOL Conference 2020 North America are: Early Bird submission by July 17th; Final Abstract submission by August 21st. For information and guidelines for abstract submission, please visit: Call for Papers and Posters.

The conference presentations have a broad scope, and the call for papers includes topics such as:

AC/DC electromagnetics

Acoustics and vibrations

Batteries, fuel cells, and electrochemical processes

Bioscience and bioengineering

Chemical reaction engineering

Computational fluid dynamics

Electromagnetic heating

Geophysics and geomechanics

Heat transfer and phase change

MEMS and nanotechnology

Metal Processing

Microfluidics

Multiphysics

Optics, photonics, and semiconductors

Optimization and inverse methods

Particle tracing

Piezoelectric devices

Plasma physics

Porous Media Flow

RF and microwave engineering

Simulation methods and teaching

Structural mechanics and thermal stresses

Transport phenomena

Source: https://www.comsol.com/