Outotec to Deliver Minerals Processing Equipment to Chile

Outotec has been awarded a contract by Gold Fields for the delivery of process equipment to their Salares Norte greenfield gold project in the Atacama region of Northern Chile. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2020 second quarter order intake is approximately EUR 14 million.

Related Stories Outotec PSI® 500 Particle Size Analyzer

Outotec's scope of work includes the design and delivery of one 4MW SAG mill and one 4MW Ball mill as well as five thickeners and one clarifier to be used in different process phases. Grinding mills are provided with Outotec® Polymer Hydrostatic Shoe Bearing (HSB) system, which is fitted to all new Outotec grinding mills as a standard. The system is designed to maximize grinding mill availability and simplify maintenance. Both thickeners and clarifiers are Outotec’s modular designs that enable minimized site installation time.

Gold Fields is a South African, globally operating gold producer, who is the 100% owner of the Salares Norte project. Once operational, the concentrator plant will have an average annual throughput of two million tonnes of ore. The equipment is planned to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to deliver our energy efficient and advanced process equipment to Gold Fields and support them in building profitable and sustainable operations in the challenging site location in high altitude," notes Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

Source: https://www.outotec.com/