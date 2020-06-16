Posted in | Iron and Steel | Design and Innovation | New Product

A New PAUT/TFM Predator was Just Released - Corrosion and Welding Defects Beware

As the world leader in advanced non-destructive testing solutions, Eddyfi Technologies is pleased to announce the release of the new M2M Mantis™, PAUT flaw detector with TFM.

Mantis is a robust and lightweight flaw detector offering UT, PAUT, TOFD, and TFM through the streamlined user interface called Capture™. Based on a 16:64PR architecture with three different models, Mantis addresses both general and advanced applications without compromising productivity.

The lightweight counterpart to the established M2M Gekko®, “Mantis is the ideal solution for applications such as high-speed corrosion mapping, butt weld and long seam weld inspection commonly up to 5 to 20 millimeters, or 0.25 to 0.8 inch, thick composites. We really believe the new Mantis is a gamechanger, being a complete toolbox combining multiple technologies including advanced features,” says Thierry Couturier, Product Manager.

The Mantis is one of the most robust and reliable industrial phased array instruments ever produced by Eddyfi Technologies, thanks to careful consideration of the highly durable materials chosen. Its rugged casing and bright resistive touch screen enable outdoor use even in harsh conditions. The Mantis has been designed for and passed stringent environmental and durability testing —including drop tests— all designed to simulate real-world situations.

A lot of effort was made to listen to and understand what the needs in the field were. Our customers and operators are looking for increased efficiency and straightforward workflows in a modern, reliable, and easy-to-operate system. Innovation is important to them; they want to make sure that the solution they choose will withstand the test of time and be able to deliver the results they expect. Mantis paired with Capture software and our growing range of scanners is the answer to those demands,” adds Thierry.

The Mantis is compatible with existing phased array probes (linear, dual linear, and dual matrix array) and existing scanners (up to three encoder axis). It offers real-time FMC/TFM with up to 64 elements for code compliant inspections. Stay Beyond Current and discover the M2M Mantis™ today: https://www.eddyfitechnologies.com/mantis.

Source: https://www.eddyfi.com/en

