Element Los Angeles Increases Capability in Outgassing Testing for the Space Industry

The Element Materials Technology (Element) Los Angeles laboratory has expanded its capability by installing a new outgassing chamber to allow for ASTM E595 outgassing testing for the space industry.

ASTM E595 is critical for suppliers in the space industry as it tests materials under high vacuum conditions, which can only be done in an outgassing chamber. As a result of the new capability, the laboratory has received A2LA accreditation and has increased the specification of services for customers.

During ASTM E595 testing a material is placed in the thermal vacuum chamber for 24 hours, which is one of the most thorough methods of vacuum testing for materials used in space conditions. Outgassing testing allows customers to choose compatible materials that meet the Total Mass Loss (TML) and the Collected Volatile Condensable Materials requirements established by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The expansion of our capability for testing mission critical components in the space industry has come in response to customer demand. Our team of engaged experts, combined with the latest in testing technology, puts Element at the forefront of the specialism in the region. Element is experiencing growth in the market for materials and composites testing and this innovation brings our expertise closer to our customer base, allowing them to meet the requirements for the industry supply chain. Rick Sluiters, EVP for Aerospace, Element

Element Los Angeles specializes in aerospace composites testing with experts active in industry groups such as CMH17, SAMPE, ASTM, and the FAA fire test handbook. The facility is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, Nadcap, and works with many leading aerospace and space industry businesses. ​

More information about the capability can be found on the Element website: https://www.element.com/materials-testing-services/astm-e595-outgassing-services.