Element ASTM Accreditation for Face Mask Testing Helps Meet Extraordinary Demand in the US and Europe

Element Materials Technology (Element) has received accreditation to develop new methodologies for face mask testing at its St Paul, Minnesota, US laboratory.

The accredited methodologies for ASTM F2100 include testing for: particle filtration efficiency; flammability; differential pressure; and synthetic blood fluid penetration. Element’s team of experts has expanded the scope of its existing personal protective equipment (PPE) testing capabilities to meet the ASTM F2100 specification for medical face masks standards.

The development of the testing program was initiated to support efforts and reduce time to market due to limited industry capacity. With unprecedented volumes of face masks needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive and industrials sectors have pivoted to manufacturing PPE to support this demand. This accreditation further aligns Element’s capabilities to support customers in these markets and its continued investment in medical device testing.

We are proud to mobilize our resources to meet a critical need and make a significant impact in supporting US and European healthcare professionals to drive down lead time. As a global business, Element continues to partner with companies from different industries to provide solutions for PPE testing. In the same way that other companies are flexing to enable the support of medical efforts, Element has been able to leverage its equipment and testing expertise to adjust to the needs of our automotive and industrials customers. John Nelson, EVP Transportation & Industrials, Element

Face mask testing is only one example of the wide variety of services that St. Paul and the Element laboratory network can offer. With comprehensive testing capabilities for PPE and medical equipment, Element supports every stage of testing from initial feasibility to final production and regulatory submission testing. With deep technical expertise and extensive resources, Element can quickly respond to new testing or changing requirements.