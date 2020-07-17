Fairbanks Scales Announces New Roller Conveyor Scale for Manual Conveyor Weighing

Fairbanks Scales Inc., the oldest scale company in the U.S. and the world’s leader in weighing equipment, announces the new Roller Conveyor Scale, designed to capture static weighments of products as they manually move down a conveyor line. Incorporating the Roller Conveyor Scale into a new or existing conveyor system helps material handlers, manufacturers, and distribution centers economically speed production and increase operational efficiencies.

The new scale weighs products ranging from 0.2 to 250 pounds and accommodates objects sized from 32 to 36 inches. It is a cost-effective solution for capturing shipping weights, missing parts inspection, over/under checkweighing, common carrier chargeback protection or manufacturing.

The complete Roller Conveyor Scale system features the frame (of typical floor conveyor height) with rails, rollers, integrated scale, and integrated 5-digit weight display. It comes with a 36-inch x 55-inch weighing platform, and integrated Instrument. The roller weighing platform design is unique to the scale market and comes with a proven track record for easy conveyor integration, reliable performance, accuracy, and durability.

Seamlessly integrating into most conveyor systems, the new scale ships fully assembled for instant plug and play functionality. Installation is simple. Remove the unit from the box and adjust the feet to align the weighing platform with the conveyor line. Built for commercial or non-commercial applications, the scale is easily customized to fit unique application needs.

