Get a Quicker Cleanup: Resprep SLE Cartridges and 96-Well Plates

Dilute-and-shoot is only effective when you are working with relatively clean matrices complex biological samples, such as whole blood, require a cleanup step or your results may be inaccurate.

But, if your sample matrix does not require the intensive cleanup power of SPE or liquid-liquid extraction, why spend time and resources on a complex procedure? For many compounds, excellent analytical results can be obtained with a quick and easy SLE cleanup.

New Resprep SLE cartridges and 96-well plates effectively remove matrix components, such as proteins, phospholipids, and salts, in three simple steps: just load, wait 5 minutes, then elute. Suitable for a wide range of matrices and analytes, Resprep SLE cleanup is a quick, efficient, and fully automatable sample preparation solution.

