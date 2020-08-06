Cementex Announces Insulating Rubber Apron Now Available with New Belt Strap

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the availability of its insulating rubber apron, now available with a new belt strap and is ideal for working on or around battery storage systems. The apron is a good choice for technicians who have to reach over energized conductors to perform standard maintenance. The new belt strap allows for easy cinching at the waist to help decrease the risk of the apron dragging across batteries.

With a base material of Cementex Class 0 Roll Blanket, the apron is composed of high-strength fabric reinforced Type II rubber. Highly puncture- and tear-resistant, the Cementex insulating rubber apron is also flame-resistant (self-extinguishing) and oil- and ozone-resistant.

Designed, manufactured, and tested in the USA, the apron meets strict ASTM F2320 specifications.

For more information about Cementex’s insulating rubber apron and other specialty items, visit our online catalog.

Source: https://www.cementexusa.com/