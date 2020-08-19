Free Webinar with Live Q&A: Testing for Quality and Safety in the Sports Industry with ZwickRoell and BOA® Technology

From running and cycling to snowboarding and mountain climbing—we rely on quality sports equipment to keep us safe and help us perform at our peak. Join us as we examine the wide range of tests used in the sports industry and talk with Geoff Gloceri, Lead Test Engineer at BOA® Technology, about the importance of reliable test results. The webinar will be followed by a live Q&A session with Bernd Schneider, Senior Engineering Specialist at ZwickRoell in North America.

Testing for Quality and Safety in the Sports Industry

Tuesday, August 25

1 PM Eastern (EDT)

In this webinar you will learn about:

Why testing the materials and components used in sports equipment is important

Various tests performed in the sports industry

Some of the challenges companies in the sports industry face when testing and how ZwickRoell solutions help them achieve reliable test results

The webinar will last approximately 30 minutes.

