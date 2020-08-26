Preparation Techniques and Storage Conditions on the Flow Properties of Additive Manufacturing Feedstocks

We are pleased to announce the release of our new application note ‘Preparation Techniques and Storage Conditions on the Flow Properties of Additive Manufacturing (AM) Feedstocks’.

Additive manufacturing is rapidly gaining acceptance in a wide range of industries due to the ability to manufacture complex components quickly and precisely. As industrial implementation of the technology increases, so does the diversity of environmental and storage conditions which feedstocks are subjected to. This can significantly impact process performance and product quality.

This application note investigates the relationships between the flow properties of two batches of a stainless-steel powder, with varying particle sizes, and their preparation process and subsequent storage conditions. The results demonstrate how different baking processes can influence flow properties that are known to affect AM performance and also highlight how powders with different particle sizes respond differently to the same preparation and storage conditions.

