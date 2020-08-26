BTU Customer Launches New EMS PCB Assembly Services

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announces that Phoenix, AZ-based Outroar LLC launched new EMS PCB assembly services under the name Titan Circuits using BTU equipment.

“The PYRAMAX™ reflow oven is ideally suited for the large variety of market segments that Titan Circuits serves, ranging from military, aerospace and medical to automotive, industrial and telecommunications,” said Brandon Hannaman, regional sales manager for BTU. “We’re proud to be instrumental in the growth of Titan Circuits’ PCB assembly offerings in the USA.”

“BTU’s flexibility, stability and fast changeover has provided us with the ability to bid on assemblies that we previously would not due to complexity and size,” said Frank Insana, production manager at Titan Circuits.

Titan Circuits is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified electronic manufacturing company that specializes in prototype and low-to-medium volume PCB assembly services for the military (ITAR and SAM registered), industrial, aerospace and medical industries. Its staff is highly experienced and skilled with IPC certifications that include IPC-A-610G and IPC J-STD-001G with the space addendum. A full-time IPC Trainer is on staff for continual education and training.

BTU’s PYRAMAX family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens is widely recognized as the global standard of excellence for SMT solder reflow, semiconductor packaging and LED packaging and assembly. PYRAMAX reflow ovens provide optimized lead-free processing for the ultimate in productivity and efficiency. BTU’s exclusive closed-loop convection control provides precise heating and cooling, programmable heat transfer and reduced nitrogen consumption, adding up to the lowest cost of ownership in the industry.

To find more about Titan Circuits, please visit pcbassembly.com.

Source: www.btu.com