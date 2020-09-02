Technical Director Appointment Strengthens Element’s Connected Technologies Expertise

Element Materials Technology (Element) has expanded its Connected Technologies leadership team with the appointment of Michael Derby as Technical Director, Regulatory Approvals.

In this global role, Michael will provide technical leadership and support to Element’s network of laboratories and certification teams which are focused on regulatory approvals, as well as assisting with the development and implementation of strategic and tactical growth plans for Connected Technologies.

Prior to joining Element, Michael served as Director for ACB Europe as well as senior reviewer for the certification of wireless devices. In this role, he acted as a Telecommunication Certification Body for the Federal Communications Commission (US), a Certification Body for Innovation, Science and Economic Development (Canada), as well as a Notified Body for the European radio equipment directive. In addition to the 13 years spent in product certification and regulatory approval, his career includes 16 years working in commercial test laboratories, with 10 years in the UK and six years in California, US. Michael is one of the world’s leading experts on the integration of wireless modules into host equipment and lead author in both US and European guidance on the subject.

We are delighted to add Michael’s industry-leading technical expertise to our rapidly expanding Connected Technologies team. His prolific experience and proven track record as a leading voice in the sector, as well as his profile as a world-renowned expert in the field, will prove invaluable to our ambitious growth strategy. Steve Hayes, Technical Director, Connected Technologies, Element

I am excited to be taking on the role of supporting Element’s highly knowledgeable team of engaged experts, many of whom not only hold wireless testing and consumer product compliance expertise, but also sit on industry working groups and committees. I am looking forward to guiding Element’s team of specialists as they continue to play a first-hand role in the development of the standards we test to. Michael Derby as Technical Director, Regulatory Approvals, Element

Michael started his UK-based role at Element on 1 September and will be responsible for supporting global projects and customers, reporting to Steve Hayes, Element’s Group-wide Connected Technologies Technical Director. He will work closely with teams across Element’s global network of Connected Technology related laboratories and offices.