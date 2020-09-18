Search for StocExpo Forty Under 40 is Underway

StocExpo, the world’s leading bulk liquid storage event, is searching for the industry’s most dynamic professionals under the age of 40. The new initiative will celebrate the next generation of individuals operating at the top of their game in the tank storage, bulk liquid and linked supply chain professions.

Professionals working in the industry are encouraged to self-nominate if they are under 40. Equally, there is the option to nominate eligible colleagues that are making a significant contribution to the sector.

Mark Rimmer, StocExpo Divisional Director, comments: “Attracting and retaining the next generation of talent is absolutely critical when it comes to the long-term success of the tank storage industry. It’s where the industry’s future ideas, innovation, inspiration and leaders will all come from.

“That’s why we are so proud to be launching our Forty Under 40 initiative. We want to celebrate & support the next generation of talent within the industry and showcase their contribution so far. So, if you know someone who merits being recognised, or you are that person, we want to hear from you.”

Entrants will be judged by a panel of industry experts looking for individuals who, thanks to their excellence and commitment, are making a real difference to their organisation and the wider industry.

The successful 40 will be celebrated with a drink’s reception held in their honour at StocExpo 2021, taking place 16 – 18 March. All will be provided with special VIP passes, providing free access to the event’s conference programme and other exclusive zones, such as the VIP lounge. On top of this, the 40 will be invited to participate in all of StocExpo’s “Next Gen” related content and activities.

The 40 will also be offered half price tickets to the 2021 Global Tank Storage Awards and will be celebrated on stage in recognition of their achievement.

Entries close 20 November. To find out more about StocExpo or to nominate yourself or a colleague, visit https://www.stocexpo.com/en/forty-under-40/

Source: https://www.stocexpo.com/en/