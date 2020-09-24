Seatrade Maritime Middle East Set to Make a Virtual Return

Seatrade Maritime Middle East, the region’s leading event in the shipping industry, will kick-off virtually from 14-16 December 2020. Using the latest in digital technology, the three-day interactive online event will bring together maritime buyers, industry suppliers, solution-providers and equipment manufacturers from around the world. With a special focus on technology, the platform will be a great opportunity for maritime professionals to generate business leads, elevate their profile and gain access to insights from business leaders in the field.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, Director General of the Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime

Over the years, Seatrade Maritime Middle East has proven to be the epicentre of a number of maritime activities, uniting the maritime industry. It acts as a hub that connects proactive maritime suppliers from every industry with influential stakeholders and shipowners. Stakeholders can identify exciting business opportunities, find solutions to overcome business challenges, shaping the landscape of the Middle East region that is constantly evolving as a world-class maritime hub.

The Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime has been one of the strategic government supporters to Seatrade Maritime Middle East. Commenting on that, H.E. Eng. Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, Director General of the Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime said, "The UAE’s has always been committed to strengthening the position of the maritime industry. Even today, despite the global disruption that has impacted every sphere in life and businesses around the world, the leaders of the country are striving hard to maintain normalcy through several directives, in order to stabilize the market and make it resilient. We are pleased to see that events like Seatrade Maritime are providing considerable support to businesses in the country and are addressing pressing problems that the industry is facing during this difficult time. Their initiative to enlighten and train the next generation of maritime professionals is also noteworthy. We are looking forward to witnessing how the virtual edition of the tradeshow empowers the country and the maritime sector."

A digital transformation

This year, the format of the event has been refined to adapt to the changing times. Chris Morley, Event Director, Seatrade Maritime said, “Despite the pandemic, industry professionals were keen on networking and collaborating, so going digital was the ideal solution since seems to be a preferred choice now. Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual will echo the core values of the physical edition of the event. The tradeshow is a highly anticipated event in the region and we do not want to deprive our patrons of this enlightening experience. In fact, we believe that coming together now is imperative so that we can tackle the pandemic collectively and help businesses overcome these challenging times.”

The event will offer an unrivalled and immersive digital experience, acting as an online forum for professionals to network and forge valuable business relationships. Attendees will have access to well-curated content including webinars, engaging videos and exclusive podcasts featuring industry thought leaders. An intuitive business environment will help exhibitors have a seamless experience, transcending geographical boundaries with access to a network of over 60,000 proactive industry professionals.

Fostering a global network

Last year, the event featured speakers from prestigious organisations including ADNOC, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), DP World - Maritime Services Division and Lloyd’s Register. Renowned thought-leaders shed light on how technology is shaping the Middle East market and the impact it will have in the future. The 2020 edition will focus on key themes including Road to Recovery, Clean Shipping, Supply Chain Resilience, Crew Welfare and Education and Shipping Technology. Attendees will also get the opportunity to learn from powerful influencers and thought-leaders from the industry. The Maritime Masterclasses will be one of the highlights of the event. The mentorship programme will feature a series of video and audio interviews by industry leaders and pioneers in the field.

Morley adds, “Technology will be one of the key themes running through the event. The event will also highlight the correlation between the environment and the shipping industry, and how the industry is adapting to the new IMO 2020 regulations to reduce sulphur oxide emissions from ships. Ways to enhance the country’s reputation as the region’s foremost maritime hub in line with the UAE’s Maritime Vision 2030 will also be discussed by leading experts.”

The prestigious Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East Indian Subcontinent & Africa will also be held virtually on December 14. Industry professionals can network in person during the live edition of Seatrade Maritime Middle East, scheduled to take place in Q4 of 2021.

Registrations for Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East Virtual 2020 open soon

Source: https://www.seatrade-maritime.com/