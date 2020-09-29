Toshiba Launches Ultra-Low Current Consumption CMOS Operational Amplifier That Contributes to Longer Operating Hours of Battery-Operated Devices

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added “TC75S102F,” a new CMOS operational amplifier featuring industry-leading[1] ultra-low current consumption to its lineup. Shipments start today.

Operational amplifiers boost weak signals from sensor, and to support longer use between charges of battery-operated equipment, including IoT edge devices and mobile devices[2], they must also deliver lower current consumption.

Toshiba has used its CMOS process technology to optimize the circuitry of the new operational amplifier and lowered its power consumption by securing industry-leading[1] low current consumption. With a minimum supply voltage of 1.5V, the new device is a full-range input/output (Rail-to-Rail input/output) operational amplifier that offers higher performance than its predecessor.

Applications

Various sensors[2] in battery-operated devices[3]

IoT modules

Features

Ultra-low consumption current:

IDD=0.27μA (typ.) @VDD=1.5V

IDD=0.35μA (typ.) @VDD=5.0V

Input and output full range (Input and output Rail-to-Rail)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25°C)

Part number Package name (Package code) Operating ranges Electrical characteristics Sample Check & Availability Supply voltage V DD -V SS @T a = -40℃ to +105℃ (V) Supply current (Consumption current) I DD @T a = -40℃ to +105℃ (μA) Supply current (Consumption current) I DD (μA) Input offset voltage V IO max @V DD = 1.5V (mV) Source current I source typ. @V DD = 1.5V (mA) Sink current I sink typ. @V DD = 1.5V (mA) Unity gain cross frequency f T typ. @V DD = 5.0V (kHz) typ. max typ. max TC75S102F SMV (SOT-25) 1.5 to 5.5 0.27 0.6 0.27 0.46 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.63 Buy Online

Notes

[1] As of September 28, 2020, Toshiba survey.

[2] Including laptop PCs, digital still cameras, handheld POS terminals, pedometers, etc.

[3] Various sensors (gas, smoke, dust, people, UV and odor sensors)

