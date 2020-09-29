Toshiba Launches Ultra-Low Current Consumption CMOS Operational Amplifier That Contributes to Longer Operating Hours of Battery-Operated Devices

Written by AZoMSep 29 2020
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added “TC75S102F,” a new CMOS operational amplifier featuring industry-leading[1] ultra-low current consumption to its lineup. Shipments start today.
Operational amplifiers boost weak signals from sensor, and to support longer use between charges of battery-operated equipment, including IoT edge devices and mobile devices[2], they must also deliver lower current consumption.
Toshiba has used its CMOS process technology to optimize the circuitry of the new operational amplifier and lowered its power consumption by securing industry-leading[1] low current consumption. With a minimum supply voltage of 1.5V, the new device is a full-range input/output (Rail-to-Rail input/output) operational amplifier that offers higher performance than its predecessor.
Applications
- Various sensors[2] in battery-operated devices[3]
- IoT modules
Features
- Ultra-low consumption current:
IDD=0.27μA (typ.) @VDD=1.5V
IDD=0.35μA (typ.) @VDD=5.0V
- Wide operating voltage range : VDD-VSS=1.5V to 5.5V
- Input and output full range (Input and output Rail-to-Rail)
Main Specifications
(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25°C)
|
Part
number
|
Package name
(Package code)
|
Operating
ranges
|
Electrical characteristics
|
Sample Check & Availability
|
Supply
voltage
VDD-VSS
@Ta= -40℃
to +105℃
(V)
|
Supply current
(Consumption
current)
IDD
@Ta= -40℃
to +105℃
(μA)
|
Supply current
(Consumption
current)
IDD
(μA)
|
Input
offset
voltage
VIO
max
@VDD=
1.5V
(mV)
|
Source
current
Isource
typ.
@VDD=
1.5V
(mA)
|
Sink
current
Isink
typ.
@VDD=
1.5V
(mA)
|
Unity
gain
cross
frequency
fT
typ.
@VDD=
5.0V
(kHz)
|
typ.
|
max
|
typ.
|
max
|
TC75S102F
|
SMV
(SOT-25)
|
1.5 to 5.5
|
0.27
|
0.6
|
0.27
|
0.46
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.63
|
Buy Online
Notes
[1] As of September 28, 2020, Toshiba survey.
[2] Including laptop PCs, digital still cameras, handheld POS terminals, pedometers, etc.
[3] Various sensors (gas, smoke, dust, people, UV and odor sensors)
Follow the link below for more on the new product.
TC75S102F
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC75S102F
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s Operational Amplifier ICs line-up.
Operational Amplifiers and Comparators
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/linear-ics/operational-amplifiers-and-comparators.html
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
TC75S102F - https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TC75S102F.html
Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html