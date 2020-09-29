Posted in | New Product | Events

Toshiba Launches Ultra-Low Current Consumption CMOS Operational Amplifier That Contributes to Longer Operating Hours of Battery-Operated Devices

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added “TC75S102F,” a new CMOS operational amplifier featuring industry-leading[1] ultra-low current consumption to its lineup. Shipments start today.

Toshiba: a new CMOS operational amplifier TC75S102F featuring industry-leading ultra-low current consumption. Image Credit: Business Wire

Operational amplifiers boost weak signals from sensor, and to support longer use between charges of battery-operated equipment, including IoT edge devices and mobile devices[2], they must also deliver lower current consumption.

Toshiba has used its CMOS process technology to optimize the circuitry of the new operational amplifier and lowered its power consumption by securing industry-leading[1] low current consumption. With a minimum supply voltage of 1.5V, the new device is a full-range input/output (Rail-to-Rail input/output) operational amplifier that offers higher performance than its predecessor.

Applications

  • Various sensors[2] in battery-operated devices[3]
  • IoT modules

Features

  • Ultra-low consumption current:
    IDD=0.27μA (typ.) @VDD=1.5V
    IDD=0.35μA (typ.) @VDD=5.0V
  • Wide operating voltage range : VDD-VSS=1.5V to 5.5V
  • Input and output full range (Input and output Rail-to-Rail)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25°C)

Part

number

Package name

(Package code)

Operating

ranges

Electrical characteristics

Sample Check & Availability

Supply

voltage

VDD-VSS

@Ta= -40℃

to +105℃

(V)

Supply current

(Consumption

current)

IDD

@Ta= -40℃

to +105℃

(μA)

Supply current

(Consumption

current)

IDD

(μA)

Input

offset

voltage

VIO

max

@VDD=

1.5V

(mV)

Source

current

Isource

typ.

@VDD=

1.5V

(mA)

Sink

current

Isink

typ.

@VDD=

1.5V

(mA)

Unity

gain

cross

frequency

fT

typ.

@VDD=

5.0V

(kHz)

typ.

max

typ.

max

TC75S102F

SMV

(SOT-25)

1.5 to 5.5

0.27

0.6

0.27

0.46

1.3

0.6

0.4

0.63

Buy Online

Notes

[1] As of September 28, 2020, Toshiba survey.
[2] Including laptop PCs, digital still cameras, handheld POS terminals, pedometers, etc.
[3] Various sensors (gas, smoke, dust, people, UV and odor sensors)

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

TC75S102F
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC75S102F

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s Operational Amplifier ICs line-up.
Operational Amplifiers and Comparators
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/linear-ics/operational-amplifiers-and-comparators.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

TC75S102F - https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TC75S102F.html

Source: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

