Mitsubishi Power Signs Contract to Build a 1,400 MW Natural Gas-fired GTCC Power Plant in Thailand

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a major subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, signed a full turnkey contract for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 1,400 MW power plant with Hin Kong Power Company Limited, an independent power producer (IPP) in Thailand. Mitsubishi Power will provide two M701JAC gas turbines for the natural gas-fired turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility. The contract includes a 25-year Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) for the project. Under this agreement, Mitsubishi Power will provide maintenance on the power plant's gas turbines to help ensure reliable operations. Commercial operations will begin in March 2024 and January 2025.

The GTCC facility will be built approximately 100 kilometers west of Bangkok. The owner, Hin Kong Power Company Limited, is a special purpose company (SPC) jointly established by RATCH Group Public Company Limited and Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, two major IPPs in Thailand. Power generated from the plant will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, providing high efficiency, clean energy to support the power demand in the country.

Mitsubishi Power has a long-standing relationship with RATCH Group, providing power generating systems for steam power and GTCC power plants since the 1990s. Mitsubishi Power has also received four orders from Gulf Energy Development for GTCC power plants over the last ten years. Including this project, Mitsubishi Power will have supplied a total of 22 gas turbines for RATCH Group and Gulf Energy Development projects, and the total capacity of power generation facilities provided by Mitsubishi Power will be over 15,000 megawatts (MW). The track record established with these two companies led to this current contract.

GTCC power plant is the cleanest and highest efficiency power generation alternative among systems that use fossil fuels. The high-temperature exhaust gas from the gas turbines is used to drive the steam turbine to produce electricity. Compared to conventional coal-fired thermal power plants, CO 2 emissions can be reduced by 70%, providing an annual reduction of 7 million tonnes of CO 2 from 1,400 MW of generating capacity.

Mitsubishi Power's gas turbines are highly efficient and provide cutting-edge high capacity. The mainstay J Series gas turbines lead the world in operating efficiency, with the JAC Series gas turbines adopting air cooling for combustors to produce a high level of operability with a shorter start-up time.

Providing state-of-the-art power generation solutions through its leading-edge J-Series gas turbines and GTCC installations, Mitsubishi Power remains focused on helping countries achieve stable power and is committed to the efficient use of resources to reduce the environmental impact.

Source: https://power.mhi.com/