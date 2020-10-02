Sensidyne's Customized Pumps are a Vital Component in Ventilators Used for COVID-19 Relief

Responding to the Nation’s needs for ventilator treatments and COVID-19 sanitization efforts, over the last six months Sensidyne, LP has produced tens-of-thousands of custom micro air pumps as part of an expedited, focused production campaign among critical infrastructure suppliers and manufacturers. Sensidyne’s high-end, high-performance OEM micro air pumps are a vital component used in ventilators and other FDA-approved medical equipment.

As a health & safety company, the well-being of workers and the integrity of workplace facilities are of the utmost importance to us. In this time of global pandemic and U.S. National Emergency, we’re all in this together. Ensuring health & safety is our mission. Steve Bornoff, Business Unit Manager, Sensidyne

Sensidyne Diaphragm Vacuum and Pressure Micro Air Pumps.

For over 25 years, Sensidyne has been supplying micro air pumps to customers across a wide range of applications and industries, such as Automotive, Gas analysis, Environmental applications, and, importantly in this new era, Medical equipment. These products are sold directly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide and are available as standard, off-the-shelf models or custom-designed for a specific application spec.

Configurable to Manufacturer’s Specific Needs.

Capable of exceptional performance in a small footprint and low power consumption, the versatility and custom nature of Sensidyne OEM pumps enable them to be used very effectively in sampling and pressure applications. Pump flow ranges are from 200 cc’s per minute up to 30 liters per minute. Pump motor types include brushless, core-less, and iron-core, with a wide range of voltages. Sensidyne specializes in designing and manufacturing vacuum or pressure pumps to meet a customer’s specific application needs. To ensure suitable chemical compatibility and integrity of the pump, Sensidyne carefully selects materials that are appropriate for contact with the application’s air flow. This offers our clients the versatility needed in a broad number of applications. Examples of these applications have included patient ventilators, sterilization equipment, gas detection, analyzers, spectrometers and chromatographs, chemical application systems, food and beverage equipment, and many more.

