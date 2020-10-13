Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range

Oxford, UK, October 7, 2020 - Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science today introduces SpArcfire, an intuitive operating software already available across Hitachi’s stationary spark OES (optical emission spectrometer) range, to its mobile OES analyzer range.

The new interface, optimized for touchscreens, delivers a greatly improved user experience, maximizing speed and efficiency for both simple and complex metals analysis tasks. This intuitive new software removes the need for extensive training or highly experienced operators.

With SpArcfire software, Hitachi OES spectrometers can be easily deployed to complete all metals analysis tasks, including measuring unknown materials, identifying and verifying grades, creating customizable report templates, and performing and evaluating accuracy tests with control samples. Advanced users can edit and modify regression data to extend calibration ranges. SpArcfire software can also verify the status of the instrument, providing real-time monitoring and diagnostics on all systems parameters such as temperature, pressure and voltage inputs and outputs. This ensures essential analysis equipment can be kept operating at peak performance.

SpArcfire offers a range of additional features to make analysis quicker and easier:

Wizards take the user step by step through non-routine operations

Online help and tooltips provide direct assistance

Programmable event calendar enables scheduling of regular tasks such as maintenance and control sample runs.

Intuitive report generator with drag and drop features enables the creation of customizable reports and certificates.

For the advanced user, SpArcfire provides a powerful regression software and a matrix manager in order to extend/modify your existing calibration curves and create methods on your own. The Sensor Scan application, with its scan manager, future-proofs the instrument and allows it to deliver additional qualitative analysis.

Michael Molderings, Product Manager, said: “The objective of any industrial analysis is to get results quickly and keep production moving. Our new SpArcfire software on our mobile OES products will make metals analysis with OES much more intuitive and faster, no matter if you’re an experienced or inexperienced user. For mobile and portable OES analyzers, the SpArcfire software is an exciting cutting-edge development helping businesses unlock the power of analysis.”

SpArcfire software is now available across our optical emission product range.