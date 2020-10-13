Posted in | Materials Testing

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range

Oxford, UK, October 7, 2020 - Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science today introduces SpArcfire, an intuitive operating software already available across Hitachi’s stationary spark OES (optical emission spectrometer) range, to its mobile OES analyzer range.

The new interface, optimized for touchscreens, delivers a greatly improved user experience, maximizing speed and efficiency for both simple and complex metals analysis tasks. This intuitive new software removes the need for extensive training or highly experienced operators.

With SpArcfire software, Hitachi OES spectrometers can be easily deployed to complete all metals analysis tasks, including measuring unknown materials, identifying and verifying grades, creating customizable report templates, and performing and evaluating accuracy tests with control samples. Advanced users can edit and modify regression data to extend calibration ranges. SpArcfire software can also verify the status of the instrument, providing real-time monitoring and diagnostics on all systems parameters such as temperature, pressure and voltage inputs and outputs. This ensures essential analysis equipment can be kept operating at peak performance.

SpArcfire offers a range of additional features to make analysis quicker and easier:

  • Wizards take the user step by step through non-routine operations
  • Online help and tooltips provide direct assistance
  • Programmable event calendar enables scheduling of regular tasks such as maintenance and control sample runs.
  • Intuitive report generator with drag and drop features enables the creation of customizable reports and certificates.

For the advanced user, SpArcfire provides a powerful regression software and a matrix manager in order to extend/modify your existing calibration curves and create methods on your own. The Sensor Scan application, with its scan manager, future-proofs the instrument and allows it to deliver additional qualitative analysis.

Michael Molderings, Product Manager, said: “The objective of any industrial analysis is to get results quickly and keep production moving. Our new SpArcfire software on our mobile OES products will make metals analysis with OES much more intuitive and faster, no matter if you’re an experienced or inexperienced user. For mobile and portable OES analyzers, the SpArcfire software is an exciting cutting-edge development helping businesses unlock the power of analysis.”

SpArcfire software is now available across our optical emission product range.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science. (2020, October 13). Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range. AZoM. Retrieved on October 13, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54765.

  • MLA

    Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science. "Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range". AZoM. 13 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54765>.

  • Chicago

    Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science. "Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54765. (accessed October 13, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science. 2020. Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science introduces next generation SpArcfire software to its mobile OES analyzer range. AZoM, viewed 13 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54765.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using NMR for Labeling in the Food Industry

In this article, AZoM talks to Kate Kemsley, head of the Core Science Resources team at the Quadram Institute, about their research, and how they use NMR for labeling in the food industry.

Using NMR for Labeling in the Food Industry
Doppler Vibrometer: VibroOne

Doppler Vibrometer: VibroOne

The Polytec VibroOne laser Doppler vibrometer is the one-box solution for non-contact vibration measurement. With VibroOne, you analyze acoustics, dynamics, and vibration issues in both R&D and industrial quality control with laser precision.

From Polytec

More Content from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

See all content from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science