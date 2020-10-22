Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Fibers

World-First Sustainable Alternative to Carbon-Fibre Revealed for Motorsport Crash Structures

YCOM and Bcomp have today announced the successful crash-test of a natural fibre Front Impact Absorbing Structure (FIAS) - the first of its kind.

Designed by leading advanced technologies expert YCOM and using high performance ampliTex™ flax fibres from sustainable lightweighting specialist Bcomp, it proves that natural fibres can play an important role for structural- and safety critical parts.

The crash box is designed to optimise the performance of the ampliTex™ natural fibre reinforcements and was tested at the FIA-approved test house of Politecnico of Milan, producing results in line with a traditional carbon-fibre structure. The material not only shows the desired, even crash behaviour required from a safety perspective, but also eradicates the danger of sharp splintering. Furthermore, natural fibre composites waste can be used for thermal energy recovery.

For the motorsports industry, this proves that high performance natural fibres can be used for significantly wider applications than previously thought, reducing the environmental impact, and enabling technology transfer to mobility. The natural fibre FIAS prototype designed as a proof of concept is currently ca. 40% heavier than its carbon-fibre counterpart but still enables a CO2 reduction of approximately 50% on the composite side.

“Pushing the adoption of natural fibres requires engineers to integrate it from the first day of the design phase. Mastering the full process is the only way to optimize performance and thus increase the competitiveness of sustainable composite materials”, says Mario Saccone, YCOM co-founder and composite expert. “We are really happy to collaborate with Bcomp in this development. Motorsport is a forge for new technology development. This must be done fast and without any risk of error. YCOM has the right experience to embark on complex R&D projects, with the flexibility of the motorsport approach to accelerate product development.”

As industry and governments continue the fight against climate change, motorsport is playing a crucial role as a test bed for sustainable technologies. The motorsport industry enables products to be brought to market and tested in extremely short time frames and then, once proven, these technologies can be applied to high volume vertical markets including automotive, aerospace, and marine.

“This innovation offers new and existing racing series the opportunity to take sustainability to a whole new level”, says Johann Wacht, Motorsports manager at Bcomp. “Together with YCOM we have proven that the use of natural fibres is not limited to bodywork. In the right application it is a viable alternative for structural parts. By using sustainable composite materials instead of carbon fibre, we can significantly improve the CO2 footprint of high-performance parts and reduce the amount of carbon fibre that goes to landfills. As YCOM has shown, you can do this without compromising safety – actually, without sharp debris, safety can even be improved. By combining our sustainable technologies with the exceptional expert knowledge of YCOM we have shown that natural fibres have the potential to be used for structural parts as well as bodywork.”

View video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1Ev-jTzkAs

Source: https://www.bcomp.ch/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bcomp Ltd.. (2020, October 22). World-First Sustainable Alternative to Carbon-Fibre Revealed for Motorsport Crash Structures. AZoM. Retrieved on October 23, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54832.

  • MLA

    Bcomp Ltd.. "World-First Sustainable Alternative to Carbon-Fibre Revealed for Motorsport Crash Structures". AZoM. 23 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54832>.

  • Chicago

    Bcomp Ltd.. "World-First Sustainable Alternative to Carbon-Fibre Revealed for Motorsport Crash Structures". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54832. (accessed October 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bcomp Ltd.. 2020. World-First Sustainable Alternative to Carbon-Fibre Revealed for Motorsport Crash Structures. AZoM, viewed 23 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54832.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

microCT Technology: Applications, Development and Possibilities

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

microCT Technology: Applications, Development and Possibilities

Working Principles of Diffraction Laue Cameras

In this interview, AZoM talks to Daniel Brau, Managing Director of Photonic Science, about the working principles of diffraction Laue cameras, and what makes Photonic Science's Laue crystal orientation systems so special.

Working Principles of Diffraction Laue Cameras
High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

For high-frequency signal generation and detection in-vacuum (HV/UHV), Allectra has developed two feedthroughs, the 242-SMAD27G and the 242-SMAD40G, which allow up to 27 and 40 GHz frequencies, respectively. To complement these, we are introducing new K-type SMA cables for in-vacuum use, the 380-SMAK series.

From Allectra Limited

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »