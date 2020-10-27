Posted in | Fuel Cell | Aerospace Materials

Cavotec Brings Fuelling of the Future to Second Istanbul Airport

Cavotec has won a contract to supply its innovative in-ground fuelling systems to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, one of two major airports that serve Istanbul, Turkey. This is the second order for Istanbul airports following a similar order for Ataturk International Airport in 2019.

Cavotec will supply an in-ground fuelling systems consisting of more than 180 fuel pit boxes and a number of advanced valve chamber access covers as part of the airport’s modernisation programme. Deliveries are scheduled to start at the end of this year.

Halil Dokuz, Managing Director of systems contractor MEP Endustriyel explains why Cavotec was chosen for this important project; “We preferred Cavotec because of the superior technical characteristics of their solution that makes operations safer and more efficient and because of their strong local presence that closely supports us at every stage of the project,” Dokuz says.

Cavotec’s innovative in-ground utility systems make aircraft servicing safe and efficient and reduce their environmental impact. For this particular project, the superior lid sealing technology and robust design, along with Cavotec’s proven vault access covers will ensure that Sabiha Gokcen International Airport can provide aircraft fuelling of the future to their customers today.

Source: https://www.cavotec.com/en/

