Posted in | Business | Materials Analysis | Events

Corning Precision Glass Solutions Announces Collaboration with Pixelligent

Corning Incorporated, the world’s leading manufacturer of optical materials, including high-refractive index glass that enables superior image quality for augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) wearables, and Pixelligent, a leading high-quality compound material supplier, on Thursday announced a new strategic collaboration to further the development of AR/MR optics. Pixelligent’s resins, which are optically transparent polymers, paired with Corning’s glass will help reduce product-development time and expand availability of AR devices.

Related Stories

Corning has several years of experience delivering mass-produced quantities of ultra-flat, high-index glass wafers for leading AR device makers. The inherent properties of glass, paired with industry-leading materials science and optical design expertise, make Corning uniquely suited to help customers deliver increasingly demanding functionality for consumer electronics.

“Corning is continually pursuing opportunities with companies to progress AR technology, and our work with Pixelligent is the latest demonstration of our commitment to delivering the next-generation of life-changing innovations,” said Dr. Xavier Lafosse, commercial technology director, Advanced Optics. “We are confident in our capabilities and will continue to support OEMs with the right materials, machinery, and design expertise to prepare for mass adoption of augmented- and mixed-reality devices.”

“This strategic collaboration with Corning brings together our PixClear® high-index Designer Compounds™ that deliver unparalleled brightness, clarity, and field-of-view for extended-reality devices, with Corning’s best-in-class, high-index precision glass wafers,” said Craig Bandes, president & CEO of Pixelligent Technologies. “Combining the two reduces development complexity and simplifies the supply chain for optical designers and device makers in this rapidly emerging field of augmented and mixed reality.”  

Corning’s total solutions for glass and adjacent technologies support the industry’s growing demand for AR devices. The company remains committed to driving consumer availability of AR/MR wearables by providing customers with a full suite of world-class capabilities.

Source: https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en.html

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Corning Incorporated. (2020, November 04). Corning Precision Glass Solutions Announces Collaboration with Pixelligent. AZoM. Retrieved on November 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54907.

  • MLA

    Corning Incorporated. "Corning Precision Glass Solutions Announces Collaboration with Pixelligent". AZoM. 04 November 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54907>.

  • Chicago

    Corning Incorporated. "Corning Precision Glass Solutions Announces Collaboration with Pixelligent". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54907. (accessed November 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Corning Incorporated. 2020. Corning Precision Glass Solutions Announces Collaboration with Pixelligent. AZoM, viewed 04 November 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54907.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation
Optical Micrometers from Riftek LLC

Optical Micrometers from Riftek LLC

Optical micrometers use a “shadow” measurement principle whereby collimated laser light is transmitted towards a receiver. The edges of the shadow cast by an object in the beam’s path are accurately measured by the detector array inside the receiver unit.

From RIFTEK LLC

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »