ERS electronic will be Presenting its New Automatic Panel Debonding Technology at China’s Largest Technical Conference for Semiconductor Packaging Technologies

ERS electronic, the innovation leader in thermal management solutions for the semiconductor industry, is exhibiting and presenting at CSPT (China Semiconductor Packaging and Test Market & Technology Annual Conference) for the first time.

The conference, which takes place from 8th to 10th November in Tianshui, will be attended by some of the major players in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, including ASE Group, JCET Group and TongFu Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (TFME).

In 2008, ERS launched the first ever thermal debonding and warpage correction tool for Fan-out Advanced Packaging applications, leveraging its decades of experience in temperature wafer probing. Since then, the company has continued to drive innovation in the Fan-out space, by supporting different wafer format and panels.

Two years ago, ERS announced the MPDM700, a manual thermal debonding machine for panels up to 650 mm x 550 mm, which enabled further research and development of Advanced Packaging technologies. The machine eliminates any handling-induced warpage during debond, and can also reduce overall warpage down to 4mm thanks to ERS’ patented TriTemp® slide. An automatic version of the machine, called APDM700, is currently in development with a Chinese lead customer. Joshua Zhou, Sales and Marketing Director of ERS Greater China, will reveal some key features of the machine’s architecture and ERS’ technology during his CSPT presentation, before its expected release early next year.

“CSPT has a profound impact on the Chinese semiconductor industry and provides an invaluable opportunity for us to learn more about the emerging Advanced Packaging market in China”, says Debbie-Claire Sanchez, Fan-out Equipment Business Unit Manager of ERS.

“We are looking forward to interacting with our industry peers and share our latest innovations in the Fan-out space with them”, says Joshua Zhou.

”It is an honour to have ERS electronic GmbH – a reputable German semiconductor company with more than 10 years of experience in Advanced Packaging Equipment - to join the CSPT this year”, says Shi Yueru, Marketing Director for CSPT. “We are excited to offer the attendees the opportunity to learn more about ERS’ state-of-the-art technology, which can help drive the development of the Chinese semiconductor industry.”

Source: http://www.ers-gmbh.com

