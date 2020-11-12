Posted in | Business | Events

American Chemical Society Will Meet Virtually in April 2021

The American Chemical Society (ACS) announced today that it will hold the ACS Spring 2021 meeting virtually. The meeting will be held April 5-16, 2021, online.

Originally planned as an in-person event in San Antonio, Texas, in March 2021, the meeting was transitioned to a virtual event as a result of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases locally, nationally and globally, and predictions for worsening conditions throughout the winter season. The virtual format was chosen out of concern for the health and safety of our members, meeting attendees, staff and residents of San Antonio.

Details about the meeting, including registration and program information, are available on the ACS Spring 2021 web page.

Source: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en.html

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »